BERKELEY (CBS SF / BCN) — A woman was hit by a police vehicle in Berkeley last Wednesday and taken to a hospital, police and the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

The collision occurred at Allston Way and Sacramento Street and involved a Berkeley police vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol, which responded at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday to investigate.

The CHP is investigating the collision because they are an uninvolved third party, Berkeley police spokesman Officer Byron White said.

CHP officials said a Berkeley patrol vehicle was facing west at a red light at Allston Way and the woman was hit when the officer turned left onto Sacramento Street when the light turned green. The victim was in the crosswalk, according to the CHP.

CHP officials said the officer told investigators that the patrol vehicle was traveling at about 10 mph when it hit the victim. She complained of pain and CHP officials said she was taken to a hospital as a precaution. White said she suffered an injury.

According to Berkeleyside, a reporter and his wife, an EMT, drove by the scene shortly after the collision and attempted to render aid to the woman. The officer then got out of his patrol car and claimed he did not see the woman.

While waiting for paramedics, the pair said additional officers who arrived on scene were not helpful and told them to leave. The pair posted their account on social media and said they would file complaints against the officers for not rendering aid.

The website reported that the victim had spent a night in the hospital but may need additional surgery.

The Berkeley police officer driving the patrol vehicle was not under the influence, CHP officials said.

Berkeley police said their officer was not on an emergency call when the collision occurred.

“We regret that the collision happened,” White said, but they happen “from time to time.”

