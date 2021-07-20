OAKLAND (KPIX)- On the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon, the Bay Area space community watched in amazement Jeff Bezos’ trip to the edge of space aboard a Blue Origin rocket, Tuesday morning.

“Every time there’s a launch, and every time there’s a new milestone in space exploration, we get excited,” said Adam Tobin, Executive Director of Chabot Space and Science Museum. “No matter who’s doing it.”

Eugene Tu, Director of NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, was “thrilled” for Bezos, and offered congratulations to the billionaire’s team.

“There’s no envy. There’s really excitement. We consider them colleagues and partners. And really, we need that. That is the only way space exploration is going to grow and hopefully become part of everyone’s life in the future,” said Tu.

Tu and Tobin made the remarks at a press event to update the public on the construction progress of the museum’s newest exhibit, “The NASA Experience”, a collaboration between Chabot and Ames to “reimagine the space museum experience”.

“But this is really different. One, we’re not only looking back. We’re not looking just to put an artifact or museum piece and talk about the history. We’re looking to make this experience something about the current and the future as well,” said Tu.

Chabot’s staff will update the 80,000 square foot facility every six months. The initial offering will include exhibits on:

Astrobee, free-flying robot system designed as a research platform on the ISS-SPHERES, long-running and popular program, utilizing multiple flying test satellites

-Spectracart Interactive Demo, utilizing technology found on flights aboard NASA’s modified jetliner SOFIA (Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy)

Miniature version of NASA Ames high speed wind tunnels