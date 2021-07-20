(CBS Local)– While there are many well-known celebrity superfans in the Bay Area, musician and entrepreneur E-40 is one of the biggest in the San Francisco sports landscape. The Vallejo native is a staple behind the plate at San Francisco Giants games, courtside watching Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, behind the glass rooting for the San Jose Sharks and at the 50 yard line cheering on the San Francisco 49ers.

CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith recently caught up with E-40, a.k.a. Earl Stevens to discuss his love for the professional sports teams in the Bay Area and why Curry is the greatest of all-time in his mind.

“I said I better start hitting all the sporting events and make sure I’m in primetime seats,” said Stevens. “I need to be courtside at the games, I need to be at the 50 yard line when I’m at football games and I need to be right behind the glass when I’m at hockey games. Those are really my teams. For the 49ers, I’m on the 50 yard line, the Warriors I’m courtside, the Giants I’m behind home plate and I sit with the owner Larry Bear. One of them is going to be in the running for something every year and right now my Giants are going crazy.”

“The Warriors are going to be back. We got some of the younger players and they are going to be back and they are ready to play,” said Stevens. “We got it and we was good this year. I truly believe Steph and Draymond are Hall of Famers for sure. Everything Draymond does out there is smart and he might lose his temper every once in a while because he is competitive. I feel like Steph Curry is the GOAT. At the end of the day, they will see this man is top three for sure. They are going to see and all the kids look up to him too. They love Steph and that man do his thang. The kids look up to Steph like they did with Allen Iverson.”