SEBASTOPOL (CBS SF) — Fire crews in the North Bay battled a grass fire Tuesday afternoon east of Sebastopol, on an island owned by the city of Santa Rosa.
Dispatch first received reports of the fire around 4:02 p.m. Tuesday. The blaze started south of Highway 12 on the Joe Rodota Trail and its smoke could be seen from far away.READ MORE: UPDATE: Despite City Council Approval, A's and Oakland Far Apart on Stadium Plan
The Santa Rosa Fire Department called on the Sebastopol Fire Department and Gold Ridge Fire units to assist. When crews first arrived on scene, there was difficulty accessing the blaze.READ MORE: Car Takes Dip In Pool At San Jose Apartment Complex
Working crews called for assistance and the fire kept growing. By 4:30, they had requested three more fire engines.MORE NEWS: Olson Homers, Kaprielian Dominates As A’s Shut Out Angels
This story will be updated.