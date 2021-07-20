CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Enrique Golden, Missing teen, Oakland, Oakland police

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Oakland Police asked for the public’s help Monday finding a teenage Oakland boy who ran away from home that morning.

Enrique Golden, 17, was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday. Family described him as being in good physical shape and autistic, according to police.

READ MORE: Grass Fire Breaks Out North Of Vacaville; 5-10 Acres Burned

Oakland teen Enrique Golden allegedly ran away from home Monday, July 19, 2021, and police are asking for help locating him (Photo courtesy of Oakland Police).

Golden is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and pants.

READ MORE: Pedestrian Struck By Berkeley Police Officer In Patrol Vehicle; CHP Investigating

Anyone with information about Golden’s whereabouts can call the Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at (510) 238-3641.

MORE NEWS: Tamarack Fire Update: Firefighters Turn Back Flames Near Woodfords; Local Residents Question Initial Fire Response

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.