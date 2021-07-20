OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Oakland Police asked for the public’s help Monday finding a teenage Oakland boy who ran away from home that morning.
Enrique Golden, 17, was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday. Family described him as being in good physical shape and autistic, according to police.
Golden is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and pants.
Anyone with information about Golden's whereabouts can call the Police Department's Missing Person's Unit at (510) 238-3641.
