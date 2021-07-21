OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — Oakland Police say they made a key arrest in reducing armed robberies in Oakland after they arrested three juveniles with a cache of guns over the weekend.
On Saturday, the police department's Illegal Sideshow Enforcement Detail was patrolling known areas in the city where illegal sideshow activity occurs.
Just before 8 p.m., officers spotted a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery that had occurred a short time before at a commercial business in the 7400 block of Bancroft Avenue.
Officers arrested three juvenile suspects and recovered the losses from the business. Additionally, officers located and recovered two handguns, one with an illegal extended magazine. Investigators are analyzing one of the firearms as a possible "ghost" gun.
