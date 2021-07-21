OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Wednesday gave details about recent weekend enforcement to stop illegal vending of marijuana and alcohol in the area around Lake Merritt.
On Saturday, July 17, officers from the department's Alcoholic Beverage Action Team (ABAT) teamed with OPD's Lake Merritt Enforcement Detail to find and cite unpermitted vendors selling pot and alcohol near the lake.
At 12:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Grand Avenue, officers identified an unpermitted vendor selling marijuana. As officers approached the man, he fled and quickly discarded a loaded firearm. Officers recovered the firearm and pursued the man, eventually apprehending and arresting him.
Police also found a second vendor who was determined to be selling alcohol. Officers seized the alcohol and cited the man.
“The Oakland Police Department’s ABAT Team continues to address community concerns regarding unpermitted vendor sales of marijuana and alcohol,” said the department’s ABAT Coordinator Jennifer Sena. “Operations will continue regarding unpermitted vendors selling marijuana and alcohol, in and around Lake Merritt and throughout our city.”