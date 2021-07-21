SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Authorities in San Francisco confirmed a fire involving a Recology truck has shut down the right lane of northbound U.S. Highway 101 near the Vermont Street exit.
According to the San Francisco Fire Department’s Public Information Officer Twitter account, the fire involving the Recology truck closed the right lane and the Vermont Street exit on northbound Highway 101.READ MORE: Vegetation Fire In Antioch Spreads To Apartment Building, Burns Cars
AVOID AREA 101NB at VERMONT @RecologySF TRUCK FIRE NO INJURIES pic.twitter.com/iU912TNrDn
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 22, 2021
Multiple San Francisco Fire units were at the scene as of 6:35 p.m.
Fire authorities said there were no injuries, but asked the public to avoid the area.
KCBS Traffic posted a photo from Caltrans that showed heavy smoke coming off the truck.
#SanFrancisco – A large truck on fire is blocking the right lane AND exit lane on northbound #Highway101 at Vermont Street. Photo credit: #Caltrans #KCBSTraffic pic.twitter.com/S0GqAAEEYy
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) July 22, 2021
Later posts indicated that the fire had been extinguished.
Authorities confirmed that the truck had been cleared and all lanes had reopened as of around 7:40 p.m.