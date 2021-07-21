CONCORD (CBS SF) — A study on fire district consolidation released Tuesday says the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District should consolidate with the East Contra Costa and Rodeo-Hercules districts to increase effectiveness and efficiency.

Hired by the county last year, consultant AP Triton concluded in its 200-plus page study the three districts should coordinate with Contra Costa’s Local Agency Formation Committee (LAFCO) before considering applying for a reorganization.

The study also recommends the districts align to determine a training philosophy and standardized program to meet community needs.

The company presented its findings to the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors – acting as the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Board of Directors – on Tuesday.

Similar presentations were recently made to East Contra Costa and the Rodeo-Hercules board.

Each governing body will now reach out to constituents for more feedback before moving the process any further.

“This is an exciting day for ECCFPD and the residents of East Contra Costa County,” Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis, whose district includes much of East Contra Costa, said in a statement. “Our actions today, and the decision by the ECCFPD governing board to continue to work with Con Fire is a long-awaited opportunity to form a regional sustainable solution to providing the level of fire service that our communities need and deserve.”

Chiefs from the three cooperating fire agencies all approved the study.

“These possible annexations have long been informally considered and this formal study, presented to our board of directors this week for their consideration and action, now gives us hard data to base decisions on relative to providing improved fire, rescue, and emergency medical programs to much of the county,” Contra Costa County Fire Chief Lewis Broschard said.

The next step in the process is staff in all three districts coming up with a draft resolution to present to their boards next month, said East County fire chief Brian Helmick.

