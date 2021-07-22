BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Berkeley Police arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl who went missing from her family home in the southwest part of the city Tuesday.
Lovepreet Singh was arrested early Wednesday morning in connection with the case, according to Alameda County jail booking logs.
Sometime during the investigation, detectives learned that the 15-year-old girl was possibly with Singh at his Stockton residence. After obtaining a search warrant, officers went to the home and found the missing teen.
Police also arrested Singh on suspicion of three offenses: child stealing, arranging/meeting with a minor for lewd and lascivious behavior and for statutory rape.
