EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) — El Cerrito Police arrested a suspect last week in an armed robbery at a gas station over a month ago.

Eric Dewayne Smith, a 25-year-old Berkeley resident, was arrested last Saturday after police obtained an arrest warrant.

At approximately 11:11 a.m. July 12, El Cerrito police officers were dispatched to a Valero gas station on a report of an armed robbery taking place there. Police said the victim had a chain and watch stolen at gunpoint after letting the suspect borrow his cell phone.

Smith was arrested in the vehicle used during the robbery.

Police said during a follow-up search warrant, a 40-caliber semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine was recovered.

Smith is on parole and probation. The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges after Smith’s arrest.

