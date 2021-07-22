MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of multiple acts of child molestation in Morgan Hill, authorities said Thursday.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said on July 7, deputies investigated a sexual assault in an unincorporated part of Morgan Hill.
Investigators determined the suspect, Luis Alberto Lozano, was responsible for various acts of molestation on a number of victims. On Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant for his arrest, the sheriff's office said.
Lozano was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail on eight counts of felony child molestation.
Lozano was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail on eight counts of felony child molestation.

The sheriff's office was determining whether there are any other victims and encouraged anyone with additional information to contact the office at (408) 808-4500.