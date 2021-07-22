REDWOOD CITY (BCN) – Redwood City police arrested a 27-year-old man Tuesday in connection with an attempted robbery of a jewelry store last month.
Police said Angel Veragaleana entered a store at 2315a El Camino Real on June 13 and threatened the victim with a handgun and demanded items from store employees. He tried shooting his gun, but it malfunctioned while attempting to pull the trigger, police said.
Veragaleana then smashed a glass countertop with his hand and then ran out the door, getting in an orange Toyota Tacoma that on Hancock Avenue before driving away, according to police.
Veragaleana then smashed a glass countertop with his hand and then ran out the door, getting in an orange Toyota Tacoma that on Hancock Avenue before driving away, according to police.

The investigation led detectives to obtain search warrants in Redwood City and Menlo Park after identifying Veragaleana as a suspect. Police arrested him on suspicion of several offenses, including attempted armed robbery, possession of a stolen gun, brandishing a gun and burglary.
Police recovered two firearms at the suspect’s residence, including one ghost gun without a serial number.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Luo at (650) 780-7619, or the Redwood City Police Department's tip line at (650) 780-7110.
