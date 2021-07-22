SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man suspected in a stabbing in San Francisco’s South of Market over the weekend was arrested in Napa County several hours later, according to authorities.

Around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, San Francisco Police officers responded to an apartment building on the 200 block of 6th Street and found a 46-year-old man who was stabbed. The victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police did not disclose his condition as of Thursday.

According to witnesses, the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation outside the apartment building when the victim was stabbed. The suspect then fled the scene.

Investigators obtained a photo of the suspect and issued a crime alert bulletin. Around 3:30 p.m., Napa County Sheriff’s Deputies said they found the suspect on Main Street in American Canyon, nearly 40 miles away from the stabbing scene.

The suspect, identified as 58-year-old Alan Carinio of San Francisco was taken into custody. Carinio has since been transported to the San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, battery causing serious bodily injury, mayhem and a parole violation.

According to jail records, Carinio is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 27.