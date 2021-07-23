SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Three people were arrested Thursday following a shooting in San Rafael that injured one person.

San Rafael police said the shooting happened at around 11 a.m. Thursday on Novato St. Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call and found a person lying in the street who had been shot in the back. The person was conscious and taken to a hospital.

Investigators determined that the victim and another person were walking along Novato St. when they were confronted by two suspects, one who brandished a handgun, prompting the two victims to turn around and leave the area.

The suspects followed the two victims and opened fire on them after calling out one of their names, police said. One round hit a victim in the back while another round missed the other victim, police said.

The suspects then ran away and took refuge in an apartment, with the apartment’s resident helping to hide the suspects and assist them in concealing evidence, police said. Officers eventually determined the location of the apartment and other police units arrived along with the Marin County Sheriff’s deputies to surround the apartment building.

After multiple phone calls into the residence, contact was eventually made with the suspects and all three came out of the apartment and were arrested without incident, police said.

The suspects were identified as San Rafael residents Edwin Mazariegos Rodriguez, 22; Yorday Gonzalez Acevedo, 18; and Ivan Pech Pinzon, 35. Rodriguez was booked for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, a felon in possession of a handgun, and being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition. Acevedo was booked for attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. Pinzon was booked for aiding or concealing a felon and for an outstanding warrant.