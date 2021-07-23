KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

PODCAST: SNATCHING SINATRA

John Stamos talks to the man who spearheaded a kidnapping attempt on the son of Frank Sinatra in Lake Tahoe in 1963. John Stamos talks with the man who almost pulled off one of the most outrageous underground plots ever. It’s all discussed in the Stamos podcast this week – “SNATCHING SINATRA” available for download via the Wondery app.

wondery.com/shows/the-grand-scheme

MUSIC: BRANDI CARLILE

New music from Brandi Carlile – “Right on Time” from a soon to come follow-up album to 2018’s acclaimed By the Way, I Forgive You. The New offering In These Silent Days was conceived and recorded with her music collaborators during the pandemic. This first cut is Carlisle in a new more edgy & raw state. She’ll perform her first gig in New York tonight and also has a warts and all memoir titled BROKEN HORSES out now.

brandicarlile.com

EAT HERE: BILLINGSGATE

Tues-Sun 10 am to 7 pm

If you love seafood there is one new spot in SF you’ll want to explore – Billingsgate on 24th street on the sunny side of town in Noe Valley. This fab, fish market has it all: the daily catch as well as crab, lobster, oyster & more. It’s packed to the gills with all your culinary tools, jams, sides plus brews and vino for a picnic or seafood party. Stay for lunch and enjoy the crudo, the raw bar or the yummy seafood salads. The happy hour from 3-5 pm offers 50% off oysters & cava – now that’s a deal and a catch! It’s the best new spot in Noe Valley and worth the trek across town. Joyfully, I live right down the street.

billingsgatesf.com

EVENT: X AT STERN GROVE

Sunday 2 pm

70’s punk band X will be shaking things up this Sunday at Stern Grove. The LA punk rockers are on the road again swinging up the west coast . Hitting SF . Rock out to the high octane hit songs that put them on the punk musical map: Los Angeles and Soul Kitchen. Reservations required via the Stern Grove web site.

cbsloc.al/3zxWUIX

FESTIVAL: GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL

Fri, Sat & Sun 4 – 7 pm

After a two year hiatus the Gilroy Garlic Festival waffs back into business and you are invited. The footprint is smaller but the flavors are bigger than ever. You need to order your garlic flavored food ahead via the tasty festival site and pick up at Gourmet Alley.

https://gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com

NEW OPENING: KONOCTI MARINA BAR

One of Lake County’s post popular spots is inviting you back for good eats and killer cocktails. The Marina Bar & Grill has the views and the vibes. There is LIVE music throughout the weekend and karaoke during the week. Boaters can conveniently dock and stroll right in. The remainder of the resort will open in stages. Expect the inviting pool and a massive sports bar to open down the road. Welcome back Konocti. See you at the bar!!

konoctiharborresort.com

READ: BOURDAIN’s WORLD TRAVEL

The late, great Anthony Bourdain took us with him on travels around the globe. His writing partner Laurie Woolever has compiled his travel tips and thoughts on cities across America and around the world. Don’t travel without having this brilliant, irreverent book packed in your luggage. The book is a reminder of the brilliance and wit of our favorite traveler, Tony Bourdain.

harpercollins.com/products/world-travel-anthony-bourdainlaurie-woolever

SPORT: OLYMPICS FROM TOKYO

11,000 of the world’s best and fittest are in Tokyo for the Olympics featuring 33 sports and competitors from more than 200 countries. A new addition to the Summer Games is surfing so look out for some Bay Area surfing stars. The coverage will be broadcast nightly on NBC. As ever, rooting for my two home teams UK & USA.

olympics.com/tokyo-2020

Cheers, Liam