VACAVILLE (BCN) — A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian walking on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Vacaville early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers responded at 3:18 a.m. to calls of a pedestrian unconscious in a lane of eastbound Highway 80 west of Nut Tree Road and arrived to find a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.READ MORE: Tamarack Fire Update: Crews Brace for More Extreme Fire Behavior Near Hwy 395
The driver of a 2001 Acura suffered major injuries in the collision, CHP officials said.READ MORE: Hail of Bullets Reported Near Oakland Preschool; Woman Grazed In Gunfire
Eastbound lanes of the highway remained closed until shortly after 5:20 a.m. The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the CHP’s Solano-area office at (707) 428-2100.
MORE NEWS: Critics Bid To Overturn Approval Of Tahoe Resort Expansion
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.