SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) – A suspect wanted in a shooting in Santa Cruz County earlier this year was arrested in Idaho earlier this week, authorities said.
According to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, detectives received information that the suspect was staying in Twin Falls, Idaho, more than 700 miles away. Police in Twin Falls arrested the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Patrick Diaz, on Monday without incident.
Deputies said Diaz is one of three people suspected in a January 13 shooting on the 2500 block of Soquel Drive. A second suspect, identified as Daniel Tostado, was arrested in Watsonville earlier this year.
Meanwhile, a third suspect was also arrested on an unrelated matter. The third suspect's identity was not immediately released.
As of Friday, Diaz remains in Twin Falls as he faces charges there. Deputies said he will be extradited back to Santa Cruz County to face charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, gang enhancements and a parole violation.