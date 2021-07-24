FREMONT (CBS SF) — An attempted homicide suspect was arrested by SWAT officers as he was getting his haircut in

a Fremont barber shop Friday afternoon.

Fremont police said Alexander Inguanzo, 19, has been booked on charges of attempt homicide and possession of a controlled substance for sales.

A female also wanted in the July 16th shooting was arrested a short time later and booked on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sales and outstanding warrants.

The arrests stem from an early morning July 16 shooting. The shooting victim took police that a male suspect shot at his car as he was driving near the 7/11 in the 38000 block of Mission Blvd. He said he had driven to the location to meet with a female associate when he noticed the suspect approaching on foot.

The suspect allegedly began yelling at the victim and then reached into his waistband. The victim accelerated away as the suspect began firing multiple rounds at his vehicle from a handgun.

The victim was not injured as a result of the shooting. He told police that the suspect’s vehicle as a black mid 2000’s BMW which was later found on ALPR cameras fleeing the area.

Over the next several days, detectives searched for both suspects at various locations throughout the Bay Area. On Friday, detectives located the suspect in Fremont and arrested him as he was getting his haircut in the 43000 block of Mission Blvd.

If you have information regarding this investigation, please contact the Major Crimes Task Force at 510-790-6660. Information and tips can also be submitted on various platforms including anonymously at: https://fremontpolice.gov/TIP