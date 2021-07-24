CONCORD (CBS SF) — One person was dead, another seriously injured and suspect at large in a Saturday evening freeway shooting on Highway 4.
The California Highway Patrol said officers responded to reports of the shooting at around 6:35 p.m. on Highway 4 just east of Port Chicago Highway in Concord.
Arriving officers found two gunshot victims in a bullet-riddled black Toyota Camry. One victim succumbed to their wounds and the victim was taken to the hospital suffering from moderate injuries.
Investigators said the unknown suspect vehicle fled the scene. No description was provided. As a result of the shooting, the victims vehicle crashed into the metal guard rail at the top of the Port Chicago offramp.
CHP shut down all westbound lanes of Highway 4 Saturday night while they collected evidence.
Detectives were requesting assistance from the public in gathering the details surrounding this incident. If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.