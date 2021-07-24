SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Two people were killed and four others wounded in a Friday night shooting in downtown San Rafael.

San Rafael police said its dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired near Third St. at Lootens Place at around 10:42 p.m.

Witnesses told police that vehicles were fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and a responding officer saw a black Dodge Charger speeding away from the scene.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield. The vehicle eventually stopped near the top of Wolfe Grade.

Officers located four people inside the vehicle, with two of the occupants suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim, a 25-year-old male from Fairfield sustained life threatening injuries. The second victim, a 25-year-old male from Pittsburg sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Other responding units arrived at the Lootens Place shooting scene. An additional gunshot victim was found in the parking structure. The victim, a 62-year-old man from San Rafael, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At about the same time dispatch was notified of a traffic collision. Arriving officers discovered that the occupants in the vehicle were also victims of the downtown shooting.

One victim, a 24-year-old male from Stockton, was deceased at the scene and the second victim, a 29-year-old male from Stockton, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

San Rafael dispatch was then notified of an additional victim who was dropped off at an area hospital. A vehicle pulled up to the emergency department and summoned help for one of his passengers. Once the victim was removed from the car by medical personnel the vehicle fled.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Fairfield, died of his injuries at the hospital.

Investigators said many of the victims had come to San Rafael to attend a rap music concert at a downtown bar. The shooting remains under investigation and no other details were released.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at http://www.srpd.org/tips