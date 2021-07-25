CONCORD (KPIX) — A search is underway for a freeway shooter in the East Bay. According to the California Highway Patrol a car-to-car shooting on Highway 4 in Concord that killed a young woman and injured a minor Saturday evening.

Officers say bullets narrowly missed an infant in a car seat. It happened Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. near the Port Chicago Highway off-ramp of westbound Highway 4.

At least half a dozen shots struck a black Toyota Camry. CHP investigators said the driver, a 24-year-old woman, died from multiple gunshot wounds. They said the minor in the passenger seat was also struck by several bullets but his injuries are moderate and likely survivable. A bullet shattered the back seat window above the child car seat.

“It’s kind of shocking to hear that it happened so close to our home,” said area resident Grant Reardon, who lives in a Concord subdivision that overlooks the highway.

Neighbors said they don’t remember any recent shootings on this stretch of the freeway. There have been multiple freeway shootings in Pittsburg and Antioch.

“It’s just sad to hear. I mean it’s just tragic. You just don’t know when you’re walking up to a vehicle, what you may find. It’s just too bad,” said neighbor John Vandagriff who works as a tow-truck driver.

Investigators have made no arrests and have released no information on a suspect or motive.

“People are just, I think, sitting in home or being in that shut-down phase last year. I think people are just so antsy and anxious now. I don’t know if that has something to do with it but everybody just got to try to stay calm and cool and just remember we’re all in the same situation and treat everybody with respect,” Vandagriff said.