INDIAN FALLS (CBS SF) — Fueled by tender-dry drought-stricken trees and brush, a wall of flames from the raging Dixie Fire roared through the Plumas County town of Indian Falls Saturday evening, leaving a destructive path of charred vehicles, burned homes and shattered dreams.

The havoc took place on the eastern edge of the 190,625-acre blaze which has ravaged Plumas County for much of a week. Thousands have been driven from their homes in the rural wilderness communities across the county.

The Dixie Fire merged with the Fly Fire — reported at 4,300 acres and 5% containment — overnight on the massive blaze’s eastern edge.

While the images from Indian Falls were frightening, there was also victories as fire crews were able to save some structures from the blaze. Structures also burned in the rural community of Paxton.

Photo Gallery: Wall Of Flames Burns Homes In Indian Falls

The Dixie fire, which started July 14, was burning in a remote area with limited access, hampering firefighters’ efforts as it charged eastward, fire officials said.

It has prompted evacuation orders in several small communities and along the west shore of Lake Almanor, a popular area getaway. But on Saturday it marched eastward with such intensity and speed it forced firefighters to retreat to safe refuges.

“The threats and risks associated with this fire are very real,” said Cal Incident Team 2 commander Mike Minton. “We are observing fire behavior, conditions and fuel conditions that are not common for this area. The rapid rates of fire growth we are seeing are very real — We experienced that today in the Greenville ‘Y’. It’s very extreme fire behavior that essentially caused firefighters to have to retreat into safe areas and allow for that fire front to make its passage.”

Other communities including Taylorsville, Greenville, Twain, Crescent Mills and homes in the Butterfly Valley were also being threatened by the fire’s eastward march.

Among those driven from their homes by the fire is Kylie Ojers, who is hoping the flames will spare her house.

“We were evacuated Monday,” she said. “It was more than 20 miles away and now it’s within four miles of our house…It’s going right in the direction of our house.”

William Helt was also forced from his home.

“It was raining ash, it was just dark skies, everyone kind of had this worried ominous feeling, you know, it was, you could tell there was panic,” he said of his exodus from the fire zone. “I just hoped there’s a house to go back to.”

During a Saturday night update on the fire, Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns begged local residents to heed the call to evacuate.

“The fire is now at the top of the ridge (near Taylorsville),” he said pointing to Saturday’s rapid eastern growth on the map. “You know how steep the mountains are behind you. If you have not done so, I highly encourage you to evacuate if you live on Arlington Road in Taylorsville. The fire activity at this point has been crazy. It’s extreme, most of the time it has been unpredictable.”

“I’m asking the people who live in Taylorsville and wanting to stay there to reconsider that and leave the area.”

As of Sunday morning, the blaze was 21 percent contained, but those figures seem to adjust by the hour as the fire aggressively spreads.

There were 5,022 firefighters engaged in the battle and 10,721 structures were being threatened.

The weather forecast for Sunday included a chance of lightning and intense short downpours. Those gusty conditions will also whip up extreme wind behavior along the fire front.

“I wish I had better news,” said Cal Fire meteorologist Julia Ruthford Saturday night. “I know this is a pretty dire weather forecast. But it’s what we got coming up.”

DIXIE FIRE: