SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A car careened into a home in San Francisco’s Bayview District early Monday morning, severing a gas line, authorities said.
San Francisco police said the accident took place at about 7:45 a.m. at a home in the 3100 block of Jennings St.
Arriving police and fire crews quickly evacuated the residents from the homes and called in PG&E crews.
No injuries were reported,
Traffic in 3100 block of Jennings was shut down as PG&E crews attended to the gas leak. Cause of the crash was under investigation.