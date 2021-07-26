SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) – Firefighters rescued a person Monday evening who was stranded on a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco.
At 5:47 p.m., the fire department issued a tweet along with pictures saying the "victim was rescued and will be okay."
At about 5 p.m. a team of rescuers reached the victim using ropes. The fire department tweet, "The victim is on a ledge and uninjured."
People were urged to avoid the area.
Authorities did not identify the victim.