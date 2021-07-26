CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) – Firefighters rescued a person Monday evening who was stranded on a cliff at Fort Funston in San Francisco.

At 5:47 p.m., the fire department issued a tweet along with pictures saying the “victim was rescued and will be okay.”

At about 5 p.m. a team of rescuers reached the victim using ropes. The fire department tweet, “The victim is on a ledge and uninjured.”

People were urged to avoid the area.

Authorities did not identify the victim.