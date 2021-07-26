OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Former California Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed near Oakland’s Jack London Square Monday, according to a post on Boxer’s Twitter page.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped into a waiting car,” the post said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.

Oakland police confirmed a strong-arm robbery took place Monday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 300 block of 3rd St. but did not identify the victim. Police said the victim was walking along 3rd St and was approached by a suspect who forcefully took property from the victim and fled in a waiting vehicle.

The 80-year-old Boxer served as California’s U.S. Senator from 1993 to 2017 after previously serving as U.S. Representative for California’s 6th congressional district from 1983 until 1993.

The police department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland were offering up to $ 2,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information was asked to call the OPD’s Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326 or the anonymous tip line at (510) 777- 8572.