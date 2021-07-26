CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Deputy Phillip Campas, Kern County, Kern County Sheriff's Office, Mass Shooting, Shooting

WASCO (CBSLA) — A Kern County sheriff’s deputy was killed and another wounded in a weekend shootout that left five people dead in Wasco, north of Bakersfield.

Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas killed in Wasco shootout (Kern County Sheriff’s Office)

A total of five people are believed to have died in the Sunday incident, according to KGET. The confrontation between the deputies and the suspect began when they responded to a home Sunday afternoon on the report of shots fired.

According to reports, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home and exchanged gunfire with deputies for hours.

