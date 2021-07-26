SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police were searching for a Santa Rosa teen who went for a walk and never returned.
Police said 15-year-old Neila Perry was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, in the area of Snoopy's Ice Arena. She went for a walk in the area and has not been seen since.
Police do not suspect foul play.
Perry is 5'6″ tall and weighs about 230 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue t-shirt and black yoga pants.
Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa Police at (707) 528-5222.