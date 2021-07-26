VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A large sideshow that broke out on the streets of Vallejo over the weekend resulted in arrests following confrontations between police and participants, police said Monday.

The Vallejo Police Department said six people are facing a number of felony charges after the sideshow Saturday night involving more than 100 participants erupted into chaos, with police tetting objects thrown at them and the window of a patrol vehicle shattered.

Officers responded to multiple calls of sideshow activity at Tennessee St. and Maple Ave., and at Sonoma Blvd. and Lemon St. where cars were spinning donuts and blocking traffic. The crowd turned on the officers after refusing orders to disperse, police said.

The California Highway Patrol assisted with aerial support of two pursuits that resulted from the sideshow. Police said one of the vehicles deliberately blocked officers trying to respond and where involved in a hit-and-run collision while fleeing. The other vehicle was observed spinning donuts, police said.

“We cannot tolerate this lawlessness in our city,” said Chief Shawny Williams in a prepared statement. “Sideshows can cause serious injury and can be deadly. Blocking intersections prevents our citizens from traveling safely and diverts our precious resources from helping other people in need.”

The suspects arrested were identified as 26-year-old Eric Cacho of Sacramento, 22-year-old Devon Dipinto of Sacramento, 26-year-old Cesar Dominguez of Sacramento, 24-year-old Mario Velasco of Sacramento, 21-year-old Angelo Landford of Fairfield, and 19-year-old Payton Pinkela of Fairfield.

The suspects face multiple, separate charges including: hit and run, evading police, sideshow aiding and abetting, reckless driving, and conspiracy.