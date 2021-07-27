ANTIOCH (BCN) — A 56-year-old woman is in custody for allegedly shooting her husband in Antioch on Monday afternoon, police said.
Officers responded at 2:47 p.m. to a hospital where the 60-year-old man had been dropped off with a gunshot wound to his face and said he was shot by his wife during a domestic dispute. He was transferred to a separate hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday, according to police.
Investigators determined the man and woman lived in an apartment on Buchanan Road and went to find a crime scene there. They learned the woman had gone to a family member's home in Fairfield, and Fairfield police found her and took her into custody.
She has been booked into county jail pending a charging decision by the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, and Antioch police said they are not yet releasing her name due to the nature of the case.
