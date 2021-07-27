SAN JOSE (BCN) — A man died in a house fire in East San Jose early Tuesday morning, a fire spokeswoman said.
Firefighters responded shortly after 1 a.m. to the fire reported in the 2000 block of Estate View Way and arrived to find smoke coming from a single-story home, San Jose fire spokeswoman Erica Ray said.
Crews went inside the home and found the victim, believed to be in his 40s. His identity is not yet being released. No one else was in the home and no firefighters were injured, Ray said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious, she said.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious, she said.
