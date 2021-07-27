MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) — Monterey Public Library expects to open up this Tuesday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the closure of city facilities in March 2020.
The library at 625 Pacific St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, while sidewalk service will also continue from 10 a.m. to noon at a special service window south of the Pacific Street entrance.
Library officials said face coverings are required for anyone 2 and older. Anyone requesting a modification for medical reasons can call (831) 646-2093. There will also be fewer computers and chairs available to prevent overcrowding, and meeting rooms are not being used for the time being.
“We have been anticipating this momentous day and are very excited to bring visitors back inside our library,” Monterey Library and Museums director Inga Waite said in a news release.
The library's Bookmobile will also begin making the rounds again starting next week. More details about the library's programs can be found at the library's website.
