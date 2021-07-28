GILROY (CBS SF) — On the second anniversary of the 2019 deadly mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, the victims are now suing the manufacturer of the gun the killer used.

Century Arms has been named as the latest defendant in the case.

At a press event Wednesday, the victims’ lawyer said the company was “negligent and reckless” for manufacturing and selling what he called “a weapon of war” that was used to kill three people and injure 17 others before the shooter turned the gun on himself.

“There is a way to make events safe. You cannot cut corners in the name of profit. At some point the innocent pay the ultimate price,” said shooting victim Wendy Townsend. “I’m the one who has to rock my crying child to sleep. He can tell you in grim detail what happens when the last breath is taken and the blood pours from your wounds.”

The other defendants named in the suit include the Gilroy Garlic Association, the city of Gilroy and the First Alarm Security Company.

The lawyers wouldn’t specify the amount of money they’re seeking. No trial date has been set.

There will be a memorial for the victims and those impacted by the shooting at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Gilroy Center for the Arts.