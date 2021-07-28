MONTEREY (BCN) — Monterey County Supervisor Luis Alejo pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunk driving in the Prunedale area in May, prosecutors said.

The 47-year-old supervisor was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol at 11:36 p.m. on May 28, when an officer saw a small black SUV driving south completely on the right shoulder of San Miguel Canyon Road.

The officer told prosecutors that when he stopped Alejo, who was driving the black SUV, he smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. He also noticed that Alejo’s speech was slurred, his eyes were watery and red and when asked to step out of his vehicle, Alejo was unsteady on his feet.

Breath tests found that Alejo’s blood alcohol content was .16 or .17 percent, about twice the legal limit, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The CHP said he cooperated with the investigation.

Alejo did not personally appear in court for his hearing on Tuesday but entered his plea through a private attorney.

The supervisor, who has represented District 1 which includes parts of South and East Salinas since 2016, did not immediately respond for comment.

He was sentenced to five years’ probation with standard DUI terms of probation, prosecutors said.

