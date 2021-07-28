SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Crews in the South Bay battled a brush fire burning along Coyote Creek, near homes and businesses in North San Jose and Milpitas well into Tuesday night.

The fire, which was dubbed the McCarthy Fire, was originally reported shortly after 4 p.m. near the 500 block of Mill River Lane just southeast of the Cisco complex in San Jose.

By Tuesday night, flareups were still occurring. Units from both SJFD & Milpitas remained on scene throughout the night, extinguishing hot spots.

Residents in the area of the fire were advised to shelter in place, though no evacuation orders have been issued. Many came out to watch.

“I came home early from work just to help her get together a little go bag just in case,” said neighbor Kevin Bruggeman.

The fire never jumped the levee, and no one was evacuated.

The flames did burn 50 to 75 acres along a quarter mile stretch on both sides of Coyote Creek.

“It’s just difficult access. Access with water supplies and then actually making access in,” said San Jose Battalion Chief Robert Herrera.

The fire also created a heavy smoke cloud that covered a large swatch of the Santa Clara Valley all afternoon.

For neighbors it will be a smoky and nervous night. “You just don’t know with all those trees and stuff. There could be a wind shift and if you get an ember up here, we got a problem,” said neighbor Jimmy Hawkins.

In addition to the fire units from SJFD and Milpitas Fire Department, Cal Fire also sent a truck and hand unit to assist with the fire.

Len Ramirez contributed to this report.