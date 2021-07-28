SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco officers arrested a driver after he allegedly struck an 88-year-old pedestrian as she crossed the street near Alamo Square, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries.
San Francisco police said the hit-and-run collision happened on July 21 at the corner of Fulton and Pierce street.
Investigators believe a white sedan vehicle struck the elderly victim as she was in the crosswalk. When officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle had already fled.
The injured victim was rushed to the hospital. The victim is now expected to survive.
Through an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect driver as 63-year-old Binh Tran of San Francisco.
Officers located Tran late week in the 1700 block of 43rd Avenue and arrested him on suspicion of hit-and-run. In addition to Tran’s arrest, officers have also seized Tran’s vehicle for further investigation, police said.