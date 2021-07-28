FOLSOM (CBS SF) — A statewide Flex Alert calling for the conservation of electricity amid hotter temperatures across Northern California went into effect Wednesday afternoon.
The California Independent System Operator (ISO) scheduled the Flex Alert Tuesday. The Cal ISO is asking residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m to 9 p.m., to reduce the strain on the state’s power grid.READ MORE: Firefighters Douse Hot Spots On Lovers Lane Along Pacheco Pass Hwy 52 In Hollister
While the Bay Area was mostly seeing moderate temperatures Wednesday, much of Northern California — particularly the Central Valley — was anticipated temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s.
Hot weather returns to interior #NorCal through Friday with widespread triple digit heat expected across the Central Valley. Slight cooling possible this weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/xXZwCTfxsG
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 28, 2021READ MORE: Suspect Arrested in Fatal Weekend Hit and Run in Santa Rosa
During the Flex Alert, California electricity consumers are asked to set their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits; avoid using major appliances; turn off unnecessary lights; use fans for cooling; and unplug unused electronics.
In the hours prior to the Flex Alert taking effect, consumers were advised to take the following steps to help the state manage energy use later in the day:
- Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat
- If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant
- Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool
- Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there’s no need to do it later, when solar is not available
The above steps can also help people be more comfortable when cutting back on their electricity usage.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Shooting In Fremont Neighborhood Injures 1; Police Seeking 2 Suspects
For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit the Cal ISO’s Flex Alert website.