FOLSOM (CBS SF) — A statewide Flex Alert calling for the conservation of electricity amid hotter temperatures across Northern California went into effect Wednesday afternoon.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) scheduled the Flex Alert Tuesday. The Cal ISO is asking residents to conserve electricity from 4 p.m to 9 p.m., to reduce the strain on the state’s power grid.

While the Bay Area was mostly seeing moderate temperatures Wednesday, much of Northern California — particularly the Central Valley — was anticipated temperatures in the upper 90s and low 100s.

During the Flex Alert, California electricity consumers are asked to set their thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits; avoid using major appliances; turn off unnecessary lights; use fans for cooling; and unplug unused electronics.

In the hours prior to the Flex Alert taking effect, consumers were advised to take the following steps to help the state manage energy use later in the day:

Pre-cool your home by lowering the thermostat

If you need to use your major appliances, do it earlier in the day, when solar energy is abundant

Close window coverings to keep your home or apartment cool

Take advantage of the solar energy to charge electronic devices and electric vehicles so there’s no need to do it later, when solar is not available

The above steps can also help people be more comfortable when cutting back on their electricity usage.

For information on Flex Alerts, and to get more electricity conservation tips, visit the Cal ISO’s Flex Alert website.