MILL VALLEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Mill Valley police asked for the public’s help Wednesday in identifying a man who vandalized an art installation at Tamalpais High School last week.
Investigators said they were investigating the vandalism as a hate crime. They released surveillance video of the crime, hoping someone would recognized the suspect.
Last Thursday, an officer on patrol in the area of the school on Miller Avenue noticed the artwork titled "Perspectives: Past, Present and Future" was damaged on portions of the piece that read "Black Lives Matter" and "Equity."
Investigators found surveillance footage that showed the vandalism took place at 11:11 p.m. July 20.
The suspect, believed to be a white man wearing dark clothing and holding a white bag in his hand, used an aerosol can to spray the art installation and then walked away north out of view of the surveillance camera.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Shaun McCracken at smccracken@cityofmillvalley.org or (415) 389-4228. People can also use the Mill Valley police anonymous tip line at (415) 721-4547.