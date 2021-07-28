SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A shooting in San Francisco Tenderloin neighborhood left a 31-year-old woman injured on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was reported at 1:38 p.m. near Polk Street and Golden Gate Avenue in the area of the Philip Burton Federal Building and the Hiram W. Johnson California State Building.
The woman reported hearing a loud bang and then realized she had been shot. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
No arrest has been made and no suspect description was immediately available. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
