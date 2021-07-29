ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Police in Alameda are looking for two men suspected of a violent Tuesday-night carjacking.
The incident began shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Mozart Street and Santa Clara Avenue and police were dispatched to the scene around 11 p.m.
At the scene, the male victim told officers he had been sitting alone in his parked vehicle when two men claiming to be armed opened the door and ordered him lie on the ground. At that point, the victim said he was struck by an object several times then watched as the two assailants drove away in his truck.
Once the victim felt safe and located a phone, the victim called for help. Police said he suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.
Investigators released a map of the area and asked residents in the community along the highlighted routes to check their home security cameras between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, for the pictured stolen vehicle with the California license plate 48421F1.
If the vehicle has been captured on camera or has been located, please contact police at: (510) 337-8336.