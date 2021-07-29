FOSTER CITY (BCN) — Foster City officials announced they will be requiring everyone to wear face coverings indoors starting Thursday when visiting city-operated buildings.
The announcement is meant to align with recent federal and regional health recommendations that have recommended, but not yet required, masking when going into most indoor public spaces.READ MORE: Contra Costa County Deputies To Face No Charges For 2018 In-Custody Death
San Mateo County implemented a similar masking requirement earlier this week for everyone entering a county facility.
Foster City’s City Hall reopened to the public Monday for limited services available by appointment only during regular business hours. Other city services can be found online.READ MORE: San Jose Police Arrest Third Suspect In December Shootout
The city’s masking requirement only applies to city-operated facilities, not businesses or other employers in Foster City.
MORE NEWS: Piedmont Wealth Manager Charged In Fatal Oakland Hit-and-Run Crash
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.sui