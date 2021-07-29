OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — A hit-and-run crash on Mother’s Day left one man dead and now the victim’s family says they want justice.

The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on May 9 in Oakland along Park Boulevard near Greenwood Avenue.

The suspect in the case is 64-year-old Timothy Hamano, a wealth manager who lives in Piedmont. Hamano was arraigned at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin on Wednesday afternoon. In addition to the criminal case against him, he’s also facing a civil suit from the victim’s family.

“This was a tragedy of selfishness and lack of judgment,” says Mina Carrillo, the victim’s mother.

At a press conference in front of the courthouse immediately after the arraignment, the family of the victim, 41-year-old Gregory Turnage Jr., tearfully described the events of the day he was killed.

“On Mother’s Day, Greg went for one of his daily walks through our neighborhood, and he never returned,” said his partner, Angie Brey, who is also the mother of his 10-year-old son, Miles.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office, Turnage was walking on the sidewalk along Park Boulevard in Oakland when a Lexus SUV ran off the road, hit him, then crashed into a parked car.

The district attorney’s office says Hamano was behind the wheel, and immediately after the crash he “fled the scene on foot leaving his injured wife,” according to court documents. The same documents go on to say Hamano never stopping to check on Turnage, who later died at the hospital.

“The reckless choices made by Timothy Hamano came at the expense of Greg’s life,” said Brey as she tried to hold back her tears.

Court documents show Hamano’s wife told police her husband was the driver, and that he had been drinking throughout the day.

“They were playing golf for some period, perhaps hours, drinking beer, then they were at an establishment where they had bloody marys. There was also some wine at the table,” said Boone Callaway, the lawyer representing Turnage’s family.

Investigators say they were never able to determine Hamano’s blood alcohol content immediately after the crash because he fled the scene.

The victim’s family has filed a civil suit against Hamano on behalf of Turnage’s 10-year-old son, Miles.

“He’s robbed my 10-year-old son of his father. He’s robbed me of my partner. Timothy Hamano’s actions have inflicted inconsolable heartbreak upon our family that we will never fully recover from,” said Brey.

Hamano faces felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. KPIX 5 reached out to Hamano for comment, but he never responded to our requests.