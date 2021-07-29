RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A police K-9 in Richmond was able to help disarm and arrest a suspect brandishing a machete early Thursday who had threatened to kill his roommate’s family including a young child, according to authorities.

According to a Facebook post on the department’s page, early Thursday morning, police dispatchers received a 911 emergency call from a young mother who reported that her roommate was armed with a machete and threatening to kill her family, including her 5-year old child.

The family locked themselves in a bedroom as the armed suspect banged loudly on the door. Worried the suspect would break down the door, the family fled the room through a window. Arriving police officers spotted the family and escorted them to safety.

After officers confirmed there were no additional hostages inside the home, police focused on safely detaining the armed suspect.

Officer Sanchez, a bilingual member of the department’s Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT), arrived and attempted to speak with the suspect in Spanish through a front window of the house.

Still highly agitated, the suspect refused to listen and threatened officers with the machete. The suspect ran out the house with the machete in hand, advancing toward police.

Ultimately officers released K-9 Gunnar on the suspect. According to authorities, the police dog “bravely apprehended the suspect,” allowing officers to safely place him in handcuffs.

“We are extremely relieved that this incident did not result in any injuries to our officers and the young family involved,” the social media post said.

Police did not identify the suspect or detail the charges he would be facing in the post.