SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — South San Francisco Police arrested three armed robbery suspects Wednesday in a sting operation and reunited the victims with their stolen French Bulldog.
In a Facebook post published Thursday, the South San Francisco Police announced the success of a sting targeting the suspects in an armed robbery last month.READ MORE: UPDATE: Man With Possible Explosive Device Arrested After Standoff With San Jose Police
The victims — including the dog — were staying at a hotel on the 300 block of South Airport Boulevard when the suspects forced themselves into the room and proceeded to punch one of the victims for several minutes until using a metal object to strike his head.READ MORE: 18-Year-Old Carjacking Suspect Arrested In Sunnyvale SWAT Operation
After the attack, the suspects stole the French Bulldog “Prada” and the other victim’s cellphone before leaving.
Detectives tracked down the three 20-year-old suspects, who were spread across San Francisco, Daly City and Pinole. On Wednesday, Det. Richard Amador contacted the suspects and made arrangements to buy Prada from them that evening. Detectives and the Neighborhood Response Team officers arrested the three suspects at the meetup and returned Prada to her owner.MORE NEWS: COVID: San Mateo County Supervisor to Unvaccinated: 'Shame on You!'
The suspects were booked into the San Mateo County Jail for robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and conspiracy.