CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Officials in the East Bay are trying to contain COVID-19 outbreaks at multiple Contra Costa County jails, according to officials.
KPIX confirmed late Friday afternoon that the outbreak has impacted three Contra Costa detention facilities.
County health services said 96 inmates and staff members have tested positive. The cases have been detected at the Martinez, Marsh Creek, and West County jails.
So far, none of the positive cases have been hospitalized.
All COVID-positive inmates are being isolated from the general inmate population in an attempt to reduce the spread.