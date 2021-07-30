CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) — A fatal hit-and-run crash temporarily blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 880 Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 2:35 a.m. at the State Route 92 connector.

Scene of fatal hit-and-run crash along southbound Interstate 880 in Hayward, July 30, 2021. (CBS)

All southbound lanes of the highway were initially blocked due to the collision, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert at 3:09 a.m.

The CHP reported all lanes of the highway were reopened at 5:01 a.m., and the Sig-alert was canceled.

 

