HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) — A fatal hit-and-run crash temporarily blocked all southbound lanes of Interstate Highway 880 Friday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened at 2:35 a.m. at the State Route 92 connector.
All southbound lanes of the highway were initially blocked due to the collision, and the CHP issued a Sig-alert at 3:09 a.m.
The CHP reported all lanes of the highway were reopened at 5:01 a.m., and the Sig-alert was canceled.
