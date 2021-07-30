KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

MUSIC: JOAN JETT AT STERN GROVE

Sunday 2 pm

Joan Jett, the music icon who rocked into our lives dressed in black leather in 1980 is performing at Stern Grove this Sunday.

A music pioneer, she took early ownership of her own music and started her own record label after being rejected by the majors. Chart success followed with hits like “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.” Expect Joan Jett to perform all those hits and more. See you there and more info here.

cbsloc.al/3rIN6ZV

LIVE MUSIC: BLACK CAT SF

Wednesday 6 pm

New York has the Blue Note and San Francisco has the Black Cat – the little Jazz Club that could. The SF Tenderloin Jazz supper club reopens Wednesday with a new menu of music & food & killer cocktails. A new champagne menu will help you soak up the sounds with bubbles in hand. The artists who perform come for a two-week residency so they can workshop their musical art. Diners at the jazz club will enjoy a new riff on food, bites with a kick, and a taste of Puerto Rico by a new chef. Doors open nightly from 6 pm to around midnight in the week and later on weekends. This spot on Eddy Street hits all the right notes. For tickets take your jazz hands to the website.

blackcatsf.com

FILM: SONOMA FILM FEST

Saturday 6:30 pm

The world-class wine country film fest is back with in-person screenings and events. There are 40 new films, including 15 premieres, screenings indoors at theaters and outdoors at wineries featuring film, food, wine, and live bands. This Saturday as part of a Foodies & Film series 3-Michelin star Chef David Kinch of Manresa, Saratoga embarks on a culinary journey with three other rock star chefs. “A Chef’s Journey” debuts Saturday.

sonomafilmfest.org

FESTIVAL: GILROY GARLIC FESTIVAL

Fri, Sat & Sun 4 pm – 7 pm

After a two-year hiatus, the Gilroy Garlic Festival is back in business and you are invited. The garlic footprint is smaller but the flavors are bigger than ever. To participate, you may place your order for your garlic-flavored food ahead via the tasty festival site and pick up at Gourmet Alley.

cbsloc.al/3iKtoZC

MUTT DAY: MUTTVILLE

Saturday 11 am – 2 pm

This Saturday marks a national day of adoption with mutts being the focus. Local pet adoption nonprofit Muttville is hosting its first in-person adoption event at its Alahambra Street center in San Francisco. Go on – give a pooch a home and change your life forever.

muttville.org/events

SPORT: OLYMPICS FINAL CURTAIN

The medal counts continue for 11,000 of the world’s best & fittest in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics, now in week two and featuring 33 sports and competitors from more than 200 countries. A new addition to the games is skateboarding and surfing. The coverage is broadcast daily & nightly on NBC. As ever, I am rooting for my two home teams UK & USA.

olympics.com/tokyo-2020

RIP: JANICE MIRIKITANI

Rest In Peace friend. The Glide Church co-founder, former SF poet & prophet of peace & love leaves an impressive legacy and a massive hole in our hearts. Jan was a fierce fighter for the homeless, for women and the LGBTQ community. News on a memorial will come soon. Sending love to Rev:Cecil Williams. This Sunday’s service at Glide will remember a most remarkable women. Sleep with the poets in the sky Janice!

cbsloc.al/3j5u2Rk

