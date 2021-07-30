SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The famous flaming cocktails are flowing at the Haberdasher Bar in San Jose but, to get into this downtown establishment, you now have to show your cards at the door: an ID and proof of vaccination.

“It was time to take care of our staff,” said owner Cache Bouren. Bouren says he and the staff decided together to demand proof of vaccination from customers.

“We don’t want to make anyone feel bad. We just want to make great cocktails in a place that doesn’t put us in danger,” Bouren said.

There has been some backlash.

The bar was immediately hit with so many one-star reviews, Yelp suspended the bar’s ratings, which had been 4.5 stars.

And there was more.

“Some folks have called to make vaguely threatening remarks on the phone, a lot on social media, through e-mail, people making vulgar comments. I don’t think those are the people who come to the bar and visit us every day,” Bouren said.

The number of bars checking vaccination cards is still small but growing.

7 Stars Bar and Grill on Bascom Avenue reopened last week after a yearlong shutdown and now it also requires proof of vaccination.

“We understand it’s political for a lot of people, we hate that it’s become so political but, for us, it’s a safety issue and that’s been guiding us this whole time,” said Marya Cunha, who owns the bar with her husband Paul.

It is one more thing to remember when going out.

“It’s annoying because I forgot my card,” said Charlie Spalevic of Chicago.

Others said it makes them feel more comfortable.

“I don’t go indoors a lot when I go out unless it’s a place that I know is checking vaccination status. That is important to me,” said Jessie Warren of San Jose.