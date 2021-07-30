SAN JOSE (BCN) — Police in San Jose responded Thursday night to a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The collision occurred at 9:04 p.m. in the area of San Jose Avenue and Monterey Road east of Highway 87, according to police.
Police said the pedestrian was crossing Monterey Road outside of a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred.
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.
