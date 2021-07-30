CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants have reportedly acquired All-Star and 2016 National League MVP Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs.

ESPN reporter Jeff Passan first announced news of the trade. Terms of the deal were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.