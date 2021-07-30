SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Giants have reportedly acquired All-Star and 2016 National League MVP Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs.
ESPN reporter Jeff Passan first announced news of the trade. Terms of the deal were not immediately known.
Let's try this in English without a grammatical error: The San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a deal to acquire Kris Bryant from the Chicago Cubs, sources tell ESPN.
— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 30, 2021
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.